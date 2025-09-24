Charlie Sheen Discusses Sleeping With 47K Women on Logan Paul Podcast

Play video content Impaulsive

Charlie Sheen breaks down his "Tiger Blood" days and his rowdy partying past -- including revealing how he ended up sleeping with 47,000 women -- and it turns out, he didn't think much about it at the time!

The actor appeared on Wednesday's "Impaulsive" podcast episode with Logan Paul, and cohost Mike Majlak was asked him whether "the degen" is just in his system, and how that recklessness drove him to take on so many wild things he experienced in life.

Charlie says there wasn't one driving force behind his decisions ... who he was going to hook up with or what drugs he decided to try.

Charlie broke it down individually, discussing his "headspace" encountering each incident ... exposing himself to a particular lifestyle, advising ... "Don't wear hamburger pants on safari and not expect to be attacked by a lion."

He later spoke about losing his virginity at 15 years old ... revealing he simply hired a woman named Candy he found in the Yellow Pages.

As you know, the "Two and a Half Men" alum has lived a lot of life -- much of which made headlines back in the day -- and has been open about his drug use and sex addiction.

But he's since settled down and is 8 years sober.

He discusses his journey from party animal to present parent of 5 in his memoir, "The Book of Sheen" and his 2-part Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen."