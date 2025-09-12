Charlie Sheen's Daughter Says She Didn't Know He Got Sober for Her

He Got Sober for Me?!? 🥲🥲

Play video content TikTok/@samisheen

Charlie Sheen's documentary is resonating with more than just fans ... his own daughter is blown away by the new flick, especially after learning his motivation to get sober.

Check it out ... Sami Sheen posted to her TikTok after watching Charlie's 2-part Netflix documentary, "aka Charlie Sheen," and fought back tears after taking in her father's many truth bombs.

Specifically, Sami noted it was news to her that her famous dad decided to get sober for his kids ... a revelation that understandably moved her.

She went on to praise the flick further in the caption, writing ... "honestly a 10/10 documentary."

This is a major update for the father-daughter duo, who've been estranged for some time. Remember, Sami put her dad on blast in April, after sharing she hadn't spoken to him in about a year.

It's no secret that Charlie has disapproved of Sami's OnlyFans career ... causing tension between the two in recent years. He also didn't reach out to Sami following her nose job in 2024 -- further cementing the estrangement between the pair.

Yet, the ice may be thawing between Charlie and Sami ... with this new social media post serving as evidence.

Charlie himself noted in an interview that their falling out has been awful for him, but he was hopeful for a reconciliation in the future.

Charlie is a father of 5 ... welcoming daughter Cassandra Estevez, 40, with former high school sweetheart Paula Profit, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with 2nd ex-wife Denise Richards, and twin sons Bob and Max, 16, with 3rd ex-wife Brooke Mueller.