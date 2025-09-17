Charlie Sheen Claims He Could Tell Matthew Perry Wasn't Sober Before Death

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Charlie Sheen doesn't believe Matthew Perry was sober the year before his death ... which he finds ironic given the "Friends" star was promoting a book about his sobriety at the time.

The actor made the bold claim on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Tuesday, where he said he "could tell" Perry wasn't sober on the press tour for his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which dropped a year before his fatal overdose in October 2023.

Remember, Perry claimed to be 19 months sober when his book dropped in November 2022.

And so, Sheen recalled feeling "really bad" for Perry, especially after listening to a snippet of the memoir's audio edition ... claiming MP lacked "that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had delivering comedy."

Instead, Sheen felt Perry sounded "handicapped," not realizing tragedy would strike his peer soon after.

He added ... "I don’t know if I could’ve affected what ultimately happened ... But I could see when he was promoting it, I could feel the sort of prison he put himself in."

This isn't the first time Sheen has mentioned Perry amid the press tour for his own memoir, titled "The Book of Sheen."

He previously expressed regret about not reaching out to Perry before his death ... and confessed he attended MP's support group for addicts in the past.

Sheen had a guest role on "Friends" in the '90s, playing Ryan, a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy and a love interest for Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe.

In the years following, both Perry and Sheen struggled with addiction ... with the "Friends" star eventually dying from the acute effects of ketamine.

5 people have been charged in connection with Perry's overdose ... including his longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and an admitted drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen."