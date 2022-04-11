Ohio State's CJ Stroud Pens Tribute to Dwayne Haskins On Practice Jersey

Ohio State star quarterback CJ Stroud paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins on the practice field on Monday ... penning a touching message to the late NFLer on his jersey.

OSU shared photos of the tribute during the Buckeyes' training sesh -- two days after Haskins was hit by a dump truck on a highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Buckeyes QB -- who's entering his third season with the program -- inked "LLDH7" (Long Live Dwayne Haskins) and "RIH SIMBA" on his practice jersey ... showing respect for the former 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Your legacy will live on big bro 💯" Stroud said via Twitter.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke about Haskins after practice with the media ... saying it was a "very difficult weekend for all of us."

"Had a meeting with the team today," he told reporters. "We talked about a lot of things and there's a group of guys who played with Dwayne and they're hurting."

Day says they plan on having several tributes for Haskins ... starting with this weekend's spring game.

"Certainly gonna do something Saturday to recognize him in some sort of tribute which I think is very appropriate, especially with Buckeye nation all being together."

Haskins played QB at OSU from 2016 to 2018. During his Buckeye career, he had 5,396 passing yards and 54 passing touchdowns.