Aaron Rodgers Defends Mike Tomlin Following Wild Card Loss

Aaron Rodgers went to bat for his coach, Mike Tomlin, after the Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended in the Wild Card Round on Monday ... calling it an "absolute joke" to think the guy could get fired.

Rodgers met with the media following the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans, and despite it being Steel City's seventh playoff loss in a row, he can't wrap his head around the chatter Tomlin's tenure might be over.

"The way that the league is covered now, the way there is snap decisions and the validity giving to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they are talking about, to me that's an absolute joke," Rodgers said.

It wasn't just his current head coach he defended ... as he threw his support behind Matt LaFleur -- whose job status was questioned after the Green Bay Packers' shocking loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

"For either of those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we're at as a society and a league," he said. "Obviously, Matt's done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success. Mike T has had more success than damn near anybody in the league."

"Words are cheap. It's about what you do or you don't do. ... People talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't."



Speaking of Tomlin, when he was asked postgame for his message to fans after another loss, he said "words are cheap."

"It's about what you do or you don't do."

