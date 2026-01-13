Jeremy Shockey Says Giants Need A Champ, And John Harbaugh’s The Guy

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jeremy Shockey has never been bashful ... and his message to the New York Giants is simple ... go get John Harbaugh!

The four-time Pro Bowl tight end -- who won a Super Bowl with the Giants in the 2007 season -- tells TMZ Sports the ex-Ravens coach would be his pick for the Big Apple.

“A coach of that caliber with that kind of pedigree and experience doesn’t come around often,” Shockey said, adding the G-Men shouldn’t be chasing “one-hit wonders” or rolling the dice on another untested hire.

Instead, he pointed straight at Harbaugh’s résumé, calling him “a champion and a winner” while stressing the key point -- he's available.

Translation? Shockey thinks they'd be crazy not to pull the trigger.

Of course, the NYG aren't the only org on the hunt for a new coach. In fact, one-fourth of the NFL is on the hunt for a new leader, and Harbaugh is atop most everybody's wish lists for the reasons Shockey laid out.

That said, the Giants are arguably the most attractive job out there. They have a promising young core with quarterback Jaxson Dart -- who cameras caught addressing the coaching search last week -- and running back Cam Skattebo, who Shockey thinks shares similarities with himself.

“I’m big fans of both of them, and I’m excited to be a Giants fan myself,” he said.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We also spoke with Shockey about his Canes leading up to their College Football Playoff championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The U hasn't won a title since Shockey was an All-American during the 2000 season ... something he believes will soon change.