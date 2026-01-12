Ex-NY Giants Player Sam Beal Missing For Last Seven Months, Sister Says

Sam Beal -- a former NFL Draft selection by the New York Giants in 2018 -- has been missing for the last seven months ... and now his sister has gone to social media to plead for the public's help.

"We've done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we're in desperate need of support on all ends," Beal's sister, Essence Zhane, said. "I'm not here to answer a bunch of why's and how's I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure."

According to his profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the 29-year-old was last seen in July 2025 after dropping his girlfriend off at her house. He was supposed to use her car to drive to work, but instead, allegedly made his way to Virginia Beach.

Beal spoke to his GF, and told her he'd head back to town ... but that didn't happen, and he hasn't been heard from since.

Beal's missing persons profile states he "did not bring anything with him aside from the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet that contained his banking card and driver's license," and that the "vehicle was found with Samuel's shoes and socks on the floor of the front passenger seat along with some sand on the floor."

After spending three years at Western Michigan University, Beal played two seasons for the New York Giants, opting out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In nine games ... he had 27 tackles, one for a loss and one pass defended. He was cut by Big Blue in November 2021.