Johnny Manziel Planned to Bring Drake, Heisman To Texas A&M Game Before Sickness

Play video content Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel is adamant a non-alcoholic related illness sparked his "College GameDay" absence ... but what really has him sick is the fact his epic plans for the appearance never came to fruition.

On the latest episode of his "Glory Daze" podcast, the Heisman trophy winner explained the real reasons he missed Texas A&M’s Dec. 20 playoff game … which was the morning after he attended the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight and partied at club E11EVEN in Miami.

Manziel said he caught an "unbelievable" virus ... despite widespread speculation he was too hungover to make the trip.

"Yes, my past and who I am and the decisions I've made throughout the years ... why wouldn't it be an easy decision for you guys to pile on that and run with your assumptions and with your clickbait articles and your f***ing bulls*** TikToks?" Manziel said.

"This is even to the point where more people in my own family that know me the best are like, 'Ha, you went out to Miami and got too f***ed up and smoked the game.' Never, in my wildest dreams, never in a million years would something other than truly an act of God take me out of being there to support my team."

Manziel had big plans for his appearance on the pregame show. He arranged to attend the game with Drake and bring his Heisman trophy to place on set next to Nick Saban -- a reminder of the Johnny Football legend's origin.

Manziel explained he started to feel unwell on his way home from a night out, and the vomiting was so bad, he had to sleep with a bucket. Johnny, who thinks he got sick from his young nieces, spent the next two days in bed.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso -- another fellow Aggie -- subbed in for Manziel with the GameDay crew before Texas A&M was shut down by Miami in a 10-3 loss.

Manziel found himself under fire again on New Year's Eve when he used his blunder to promote a predictions market about whether he'd be back on GameDay in 2026.

"The market currently gives me a 34% chance of being back on set next season. If you think that number's low, take the other side," he shared on social media.