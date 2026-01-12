Marcus Freeman Not Charged After Incident At Son's Wrestling Match

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman will not be charged with a crime after an altercation at his son's high school wrestling match earlier this month.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 3 at Mishawaka High School in Indiana, when Freeman -- head coach of the Fighting Irish since 2021 -- was there to watch his son, Penn H.S. senior Vinny, in the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational.

When Vinny lost a match, New Prairie assistant coach Chris Fleeger allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Vinny, Freeman, and Vinny's coach, Brad Harper.

The shouting match allegedly spilled into the hallway, where Freeman is accused of physically pushing Fleeger, who later filed a police report.

However, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office said detectives interviewed several witnesses and obtained video that does not support Fleeger's claims.

"The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction between the Complainant and Mr. Freeman," said Brandi Miller, Director, Media Relations and Special Projects of the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

"The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred."

"Based on a review of all of the evidence, the State would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred. While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient. The State is therefore declining to file any criminal charges."