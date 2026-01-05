Russell Wilson Defends Giants After Revealing He Tore Hamstring In September

Russell Wilson is defending his soon-to-be former squad after he revealed he tore his hamstring before their Week 2 game against the Cowboys, saying there's a great reason the team never listed him on the injury report -- he never told 'em!

The news broke after Wilson, meeting with reporters after the Giants' season ended, divulged he suffered an "undisclosed Grade 2 hamstring tear," which ProFootball Talk said would lead to an "inevitable NFL investigation" ... as the QB never received an injury designation.

Russell tried to do some damage control for New York, saying he didn't want "to tell anyone bc of the circumstances."

"I just had to play through it to try and go ball that day!" Russ said of the game against Dallas. "Thought we were going to Win that wild crazy game!"

Looking back at the 37-year-old's stat line knowing the physical ailment he was battling, it's remarkable. Wilson ended up completing 30 of his 41 passes for 450 yards for three touchdowns and one interception.

It remains to be seen whether the franchise will be investigated. If they are, it wouldn't be the first time they've found themselves in the league's crosshairs this season.

In October, the NFL handed down hefty fines to former head coach Brian Daboll and rookie running back Cam Skattebo for violating the league's concussion protocol.

Remember ... after Jaxson Dart went into the blue medical tent to get checked out for a head injury, both men walked in to check on him, which is a big no-no (only members of the medical staff and the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant are allowed inside).

Despite the injury and a disappointing year for the Super Bowl 48 champion, Wilson is making it clear he plans to lace up the cleats once again in 2026.