Cleveland Browns Fire Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are cleaning house on their sidelines once again ... electing to fire two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski after finishing 5-12 in 2025.

The Orange and Brown made the news official minutes ago ... saying Andrew Berry will keep his job as general manager, and the team will lean on him to find the next head coach.

Stefanski spoke about the decision in a statement ... claiming he feels an "immense sense of gratitude" for his past six seasons.

"When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms," he said. "I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated."

"A sincere 'Thank You' to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I'd like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success."

Stefanski -- who joined the team in Jan. 2020 -- finishes his time in northeast Ohio with a 45-56 record ... but he was by far their best coach since the Browns came back in 1999, reaching 11 regular-season wins twice during his tenure.

The Browns have had 10 head coaches since returning to the NFL ... but ultimately, they felt Stefanski wasn't their guy. Most of the league feels differently, as KS is expected to be a hot name for other teams looking to bring in a new coach.