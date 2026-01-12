Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis Shows Off Busted Knee Day After Gruesome Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is showing off his battle scars after leaving Sunday's AFC Wild Card game with a busted knee ... an injury that still looks horrible a day later.

Davis took to his Instagram Monday morning to show off his wounds after he was carted off in the 4th quarter of a tight game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville ... which Buffalo ultimately won 27-24.

Despite nearly a full day passing, Gabe's knee is still clearly screwed up ... with bad bruising and swelling around the area. Still, the veteran wideout isn't sweatin' things, writing “Nothin but a bit of a flesh wound.”

As for the official diagnosis, Ian Rapoport reported the knee was so swollen it was hard to get an initial diagnosis, but a return “does not look good for the rest of the playoffs.”

Even if it’s not a season-ending injury, it'd be nearly impossible to imagine the six-year pro making a return in time for the AFC Divisional Round, as the team is set to play the Broncos in just five days in Denver.

But, Davis' injury isn't dragging down the spirit of Bills Mafia.

After picking up their first playoff road win in the Josh Allen era, a bunch of diehard fans popped out to the airport to welcome the team back to the cold weather.

