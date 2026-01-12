49ers' George Kittle Carted Off, Tequila Carted Into Locker Room

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle may have gone down Sunday with a torn Achilles, but the party apparently didn’t stop in the locker room.

After the seven-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field in the second quarter with a devastating injury, Diana Russini reported she spotted a team employee walking into the locker room with what appeared to be a bottle of tequila.

She followed up postgame, confirming it was in fact a bottle of Patrón -- that was now empty -- after the 49ers dethroned the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the NFC’s Wild Card round.

The San Francisco Standard says 49ers owner Jed York entered the locker room after Kittle’s injury to ask if there was anything he could do to help … and “within minutes” a bottle from his suite was delivered to the locker room per Kittle's request.

Whether he went solo or shared with teammates is unclear, but one thing’s for sure: pain turned into party despite Kittle's leg giving out.

“We lost another one of our brothers today, the heart and soul of this team,” star lineman Trent Williams told reporters postgame. “But instead of guys feeling sorry for us and feeling sorry for him, we decided we were going to play for him and try to pull it out for him.”

San Francisco has been plagued by injuries all season, yet has advanced to face their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in the divisional round after a gutty victory.