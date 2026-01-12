DK Metcalf Can Redeem Himself In Playoffs After Fan Fight, Steelers SB Champ Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

DK Metcalf's season could've ended when the NFL suspended him two games for hitting a Lions fan -- but it didn't -- and now he's got a chance to make amends, according to a 2x Super Bowl champ!

TMZ Sports talked to Charlie Batch, who not only played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh but now covers the team, and he says things could've gotten ugly if the Steelers lost to the Ravens and missed the playoffs.

"If for whatever reason they did not win [against Baltimore] and they lost, and they couldn’t get anything going in the passing game, there would be direct blame for him," Batch told us. "Now he gets the chance to right the ship and obviously create his own narrative as we head into playoff football."

New angle just dropped of the DK Metcalf incident



(IG: alexhamed3) pic.twitter.com/lgPPQ1PfXt — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 22, 2025 @BussinWTB

Of course, the cause of the altercation between Metcalf and the fan is still disputed. The Lions supporter is adamant he simply called DK by his full name ... while DK's circle told Chad Johnson he used a racial slur.

The fan, Ryan Kennedy, has since denied ever using any such language.

Whatever happened, the NFL still hit Metcalf with a hefty punishment for his role in the ugly incident.

Without their star receiver, Pittsburgh barely made the playoffs, losing their week 17 game against the Browns, before clinching the AFC North crown with a win over the Ravens, thanks to a missed field goal in the waning moments of the game.

The No. 4-seeded Steelers are hopeful that Metcalf's return will spark a playoff run as they open at home against the No. 5 Houston Texans on Monday night.