Ja'Marr Chase Owns Up To Spitting On Jalen Ramsey After Initially Lying, Apologizes

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ja'Marr Chase is issuing a mea culpa days after spitting on Jalen Ramsey, and then denying the disgusting act ... saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions during the Bengals-Steelers game.

25-year-old Chase posted a lengthy apology to social media on Monday, apologizing for hocking a loogie on Ramsey during the 4th quarter of the rivalry game.

"Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday's game at Pittsburgh. What I did was wrong. The circumstances don't matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There's zero place in our sport -- or in life -- for that level of disrespect," the All-Pro wideout wrote, admitting to spitting for the first time.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am -- not as a competitor, teammate, or person."

Chase continued ... "I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team."

"This has been a tough season with some incredibly hard losses. We've all been frustrated. But instead of stepping up with calm, class, and leadership, I let you down. My having to sit out yesterday's game makes my actions even more inexcusable. I won't let it happen again."

FYI, the Patriots beat the Chase-less Bengals, 26-20, on Sunday.

Ja'marr also vowed to be a better role model going forward.

"I do not take anyone who wears my jersey for granted. I do not take my position as a role model lightly. As someone who strives to lead with character and authenticity. I should have taken immediate accountability for what happened."

"I am committed to earning back your respect — not just with words, but with my actions. day after day, on and off the field, 1 promise to keep learning from this and to set a higher standard for myself moving forward."

Chase will have a chance to start making amends this week when his Bengals play the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

Ramsey, for his part, was fined over $14k for hitting Chase after he spat on the star CB.