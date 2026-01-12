Bills Mafia Braves Freezing Temps At Airport to Welcome Team Home After Wild Card Win

Play video content Instagram/@jerzeystar

A little cold never hurt anybody -- especially not Bills Mafia, 'cause the diehard fanbase sat in freezing temperatures at the airport to welcome their team home after a Wild Card win over the Jaguars!!

The Bills headed back to their frigid city in New York on Sunday night after a nail-biting 27-23 victory over Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium in Florida.

As the team touched down, Bills Mafia was waiting at the fences despite the 30-degree weather -- and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins had to capture the scene on video.

In the clip, fans are lined up on the fence of Buffalo Niagara International Airport and on the streets in the snow ... holding Bills flags and signs in support.

"Love it here," Dawkins wrote in the Instagram video.

That unwavering support will continue this weekend as the Bills take on the 14-3 Broncos in Denver as part of the Divisional Round on Saturday.

Bills Mafia is built differently compared to other fanbases -- from volunteering to shovel feet of snow to clear seats for fellow fans to standing in sub-zero temps at Highmark Stadium.

In fact, one of the coldest Bills games was in 1994 when the temperature dropped to -32 degrees ... and they still packed the stadium.