Bills To Sell Nearly Everything From Stadium Before Demolition, Even Trough Urinals

Bills Mafia has a chance to literally own part of Buffalo Bills history ... whether it’s seats, turf, lockers ... and even the trough urinals.

After 53 years at Highmark Stadium, the Bills are moving to a new $2.1 billion venue across the street in the fall. Before that, everything must go!!!

The Bills have partnered with sports memorabilia company CollectibleXchange to make as many keepsakes available to the public as possible. Brandon Steiner is spearheading the project after doing the same for other iconic venues such as Yankee Stadium, Texas Stadium, and Madison Square Garden.

He said the reaction has exceeded expectations ... especially with certain items that might come as a surprise.

"People want those troughs. They want that kind of stuff, so we’ll make that available … you’re talking about Buffalo, and people take a lot of pride in the stadium."

There’s going to be something for everybody, and more than 12,000 orders have already been placed -- leading Steiner to worry they could possibly run out of seats from the 70,000-capacity stadium.

Prices start at $549 for one seat and chunks of turf, and goalposts cost $100.

New products will be made available every few weeks throughout 2026. Many of the 1-of-1 items will be up for auction while the rest will be available for purchase.

It’s too early to estimate how much money will be generate ... but as part of the deal, New York’s Erie County -- which owns the stadium -- will receive 50% of the proceeds to help fund local initiatives.

There’s a long-shot possibility the Bills could host one more game if they make a deep run into the postseason -- but for all intents and purposes, fans have already said their goodbyes.