Texans Troll Bills With Buffalo Wings After 'Thursday Night Football' Win

The Houston Texans picked up a massive victory over the Buffalo Bills to stay alive in the AFC South on Thursday ... and the winners celebrated accordingly -- by chowing down on a Western New York delicacy!!

The Texans shared their troll job on social media following their 23-19 victory ... saying they "love a good buffaLo wing."

Get it? The L is capitalized ... because Buffalo lost!!

Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter was pumped to see the postgame snack waiting on the field ... and he opted to match his wing intake with his number of sacks on the night, with two.

Star wideout Nico Collins was just as excited ... but wanted people to know he's more of a flats type of guy.

The wings might've had Will Anderson Jr. salivating -- unfortunately for him, though ... he had his Invisalign in at the time, so no feast for him just yet.

It was a well-deserved gloat session, as the Texans had Josh Allen and the Bills running around on their heels for the majority of the game.

The 2024 NFL MVP was sacked a career-high eight times Thursday night, while throwing no touchdowns but two interceptions.

Allen owned the poor performance afterward ... saying, "I have to be better with throwing the ball away, living to see another down, letting us play some situational football and pinning them deep."

"Too many times, I was going backwards, and I have to be better on that."