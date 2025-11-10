Miami Dolphins Party Hard Postgame After Upsetting Buffalo Bills

Play video content Miami Dolphins

It's been a horrible year for the Miami Dolphins, so Sunday's win was cause for serious celebration ... the Fins were livin' it up after upsetting the rival Buffalo Bills, from surfing on carts to breakdancing coaches!

Check it out -- it's the most hyped you'll ever see a 3-7 team.

Linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and K.J. Britt were pushed around the locker room in laundry carts. There was also dancing. Lots of dancing.

A group of players circled one of their coaches, who busted out some gnarly breakdance moves, including a backspin and a (quick) worm!

The floor was eventually handed over to head coach Mike McDaniel for his postgame speech.

"I'm so f****** proud of you guys," McDaniel said. "That's some cold-blooded s***. That's some cold-blooded s***. This is the whole f****** point. Enjoy this one, guys, because you earned every f****** inch."

You can't blame Miami for enjoying the shocking 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills ... 'cause let's be honest, there hasn't been a whole lot to celebrate this season.

Beyond their 3-7 record ... Tyreek Hill suffered a dislocated knee in Week 4, ending his season. There's also been drama with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ... who was compelled to apologize to his teammates after criticizing them for being late to players-only meetings earlier in the season.