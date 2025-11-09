Donald Trump Viciously Booed at Commanders Game After Flying Over Stadium

Play video content NFL on Fox

President Donald Trump got a rough welcome at the Commanders stadium after flying in on Air Force One ... the crowd loudly booed him as soon as he popped up on the jumbotron.

Trump became the first sitting POTUS in nearly half a century to attend a regular season NFL game as the Detroit Lions visited the Commanders in Landover, Maryland Sunday ... but, that fun historical fact didn't impress fans.

President Trump booed at the Commanders game at Northwest Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Jze3tMJ5Xe — Richard Washington III (@RW3TV) November 9, 2025 @RW3TV

A chorus of boos rang out when his image when he was shown in the first half ... and later when the announcer introduced him by name at halftime and while he read an oath for military family members to recite during a game break. The reading was part of an enlistment ceremony no doubt tainted by the jeers.

Trump reportedly left before the game ended ... perhaps not loving the negative reaction to his presence.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: President Donald Trump's FULL interview on Fox during the Commanders vs. Lions game.



We have never seen anything like this before... pic.twitter.com/4BVK5iRr5S — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 9, 2025 @NFL_DovKleiman

But while he was there, he got all the camera time he could with an 8-minute interview in the broadcast booth. During the chat, broadcaster Kenny Albert asked him about his time playing football in high school at New York Military Academy.

Trump recalled, "I played tight end, but it was not quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn't so tough."

This comes after ESPN reported that Trump wants the Commanders to name their forthcoming D.C. stadium after himself.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told us ... "That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."