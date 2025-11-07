President Trump Pardons Darryl Strawberry For 1995 Tax Evasion

Donald Trump just made Darryl Strawberry's year -- the President of the United States has pardoned the New York Mets legend in his 1995 tax evasion case.

The three-time World Series champ revealed the news on Friday ... expressing his gratitude in a detailed Instagram post. He revealed POTUS personally called him on Thursday afternoon to inform him of the clemency.

"Yesterday I was home caring for my wife as she recovered from surgery, when my phone kept ringing relentlessly," Strawberry said.

"I put it on speakerphone with my wife nearby, and President Trump spoke warmly about my baseball days in NYC, praising me as one of the greatest players of the ‘80s and celebrating the Mets. Then, he told me he was granting me a full pardon from my past."

In 1995, Strawberry pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to three years of probation, avoiding jail time. He also paid the $350K in back taxes.

"This has nothing to do with politics -- it’s about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend," Strawberry said, "God used him as a vessel to set me free forever!"

He faced other legal issues throughout the 90s and 2000s, including drug-related charges.

In 2002, Strawberry violated probation on cocaine possession charges and was sentenced to a 22-month prison term. He was released 11 months later.

In the decades since, Straw has turned his life around, helping many people with their journey towards sobriety.

Strawberry played 17 seasons in the MLB and became a three-time WS champ, an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and the Mets retired his No. 18 jersey.