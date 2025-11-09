MLB Pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz Indicted In Betting Scandal

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

MLB Gambling Scandal Betting Bombshell Blows Up!!! 2 Guardians Pitchers Indicted

By TMZ Staff
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted in relation to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, their scheme allegedly worked like this ... the pitchers would agree in advance with their co-conspirators on what pitches they would throw in the games.

Prosecutors claim Clase and Ortiz's alleged co-conspirators would then use that information to place hundreds of "fraudulent bets" on those pitches, which won them at least $400,000.

While Ortiz was arrested Sunday in Boston, Clase is not currently in custody. Ortiz is due to appear in federal court sometime on Monday, November 10.

As we reported over the summer, Ortiz and Clase were placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by Major League Baseball as part of the league's sports betting investigation.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum sentence of a combined 40 years imprisonment on 2 separate wire fraud conspiracy counts, 5 years on a conspiracy to influence sporting contests count, and 20 years on a money laundering conspiracy count.

