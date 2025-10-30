De Niro Grandson's Dealers Linked to Other Overdoses, Indictment Alleges

The death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez is allegedly linked to a criminal network that targeted teens and adults living in New York City ... this according to federal prosecutors.

Five alleged drug suppliers arrested in the case -- Bruce "Tea" Epperson, Eddie Barreto, Grant "Dizzy" McIver, John "John John" Nicolas and Roy Nicolas -- were purportedly wrapped up in a drug distribution ring that also involved 2 other unnamed drug dealers who helped distribute their supplies. One of the unnamed dealers allegedly sold Leandro the lethal batch of drugs that took his life.

The unnamed dealer allegedly DM'd back and forth with someone the documents refer to as "Victim 3" -- reportedly Leandro -- about providing him with fentanyl pills after the overdose death of another alleged victim.

An excerpt from an exchange between them shows the dealer asking if Leandro "really need[s]" the pills, writing, "Ion wanna kill u."

When, presumably, Leandro asks for clarification, the dealer allegedly explains they were wary about the pills because they weren't prescription.

Despite the warnings, prosecutors say Leandro continued to pursue the drugs. Leandro was eventually sold "pressies" -- a term used to describe counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl.

The five men allegedly also sold drugs to 19-year-old Akira Stein, daughter of Blondie lead guitarist Chris Stein, according to the New York Post.

A sixth suspect -- a woman identified as Sofia H. Marks -- was arrested just weeks after Leandro's death ... she's facing accusations she sold drugs to the young man. According to the indictment, Leandro's dealer was supplied fentanyl from Epperson and Barreto leading up to Leandro's death.

Leandro was found dead on July 2, 2023 from what was reportedly determined to be an accidental drug overdose.