5 Arrested in Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Overdose Death Investigation

Two years after the death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, the family is still searching for answers ... now authorities have made 5 more arrests in the case, TMZ has learned.

Leandro was found dead on July 2, 2023 from what was reportedly determined to be an accidental drug overdose. According to People, a DEA official told the outlet the suspects taken into custody in New York are being charged with death resulting from the sale of narcotics.

The 5 men were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, NBC 4 New York reports.

A sixth person -- a woman identified as Sofia H. Marks -- had been arrested just weeks after the tragic death, facing accusations she sold drugs to the young man.

At the time, we reported Leandro was found by a friend who hadn't heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him.

His mother, Drena De Niro, confirmed the passing of her only son on Instagram ...

"My beautiful sweet angel," she wrote. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. 😞 Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Leandro appeared in the 2018 film, "A Star is Born." He played the son of Bradley Cooper's character's best friend, George "Noodles" Stone, played by Dave Chappelle. Leandro also appeared in "Cabaret Maxime" in 2018.

He was 19.