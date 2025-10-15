Alleged L.A. Palisades Wildfire Arsonist Indicted on Federal Charges

The man accused of igniting the catastrophic Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles has been hit with a federal indictment.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jonathan Rinderknecht was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three counts including two felonies. They're all tied to the New Year’s Day blaze that destroyed nearly 7,000 homes and businesses and caused an estimated $150 billion in damages.

The indictment charges him with arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, destruction of property by fire, and timber set afire which are all serious federal crimes.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht intentionally set a brush fire in the hills above L.A. on January 1, which firefighters initially managed to knock down but days later, it reignited and exploded into what became known as the Palisades Fire, devastating entire neighborhoods.