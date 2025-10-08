Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Feds Arrest Man Suspected of Starting L.A.'s Palisades Wildfire

Palisades Fire Feds Arrest Man They Claim Started Wildfire

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jonathan-Rinderknecht-1
Getty Composite

Huge update in the investigation into the devastating Palisades Fire in California ... the feds say they've arrested a suspect who they say ignited the inferno.

palisades-fire-presser-kal-10-08-2025
SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
Fox 11

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli just announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man named Jonathan Rinderknecht ... charging him with maliciously starting what became January's Palisades Fire.

Pacific Palisades Fire In Malibu
Launch Gallery
Pacific Palisades Fire Launch Gallery

Essayli says the criminal complaint alleges Rinderknecht started a fire in the Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day ... which morphed into the devastating wildfire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

Jonathan-Rinderknecht-2

The feds say they have evidence linking Rinderknecht to the blaze ... including images they say he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city. Rinderknecht previously lived in the Pacific Palisades area, and had a friend who lived there.

Jonathan-Rinderknecht-1

Essayli says ... "While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy."

010725_palisades_tmz_kal
TERRIFYING SCENES
TMZ.com

Rinderknecht will make his first court appearance today at 1:30 PM ET in U.S. District Court in Orlando.

Related articles