Tyreek Hill Suffers Gruesome Knee Injury, Rushed To Hospital

Tyreek Hill was rushed to the hospital on Monday night ... after he sustained a significant knee injury during the Dolphins' game against the Jets.

The gruesome scene unfolded in the third quarter of the "Monday Night Football" matchup ... after Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL. pic.twitter.com/Tn0yE9qnhT — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 30, 2025 @AryePulliNFL

As the receiver was being tackled out of bounds, he landed awkwardly on his leg -- and very clearly dislocated his knee in the process.

Trainers raced out to tend to him ... and after putting him in an air cast, they quickly carted him off the field.

Hill was somehow in good spirits -- he had a big smile on his face and he fired up the crowd as he was being taken into the locker room area -- but it wasn't long before team officials whisked him away to a nearby medical facility.

Coach Mike McDaniel said after the game he wasn't sure of his star player's status -- but Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday Hill had torn multiple ligaments in the knee and will undergo surgery later to repair the damage.

