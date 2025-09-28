Steelers QB Skylar Thompson Reportedly Assaulted and Robbed in Dublin

Skylar Thompson -- the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback -- was attacked in Ireland before their game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports.

Tom Pelissero -- a longtime sports reporter who now works for NFL Network -- first reported the news that several men jumped and robbed Thompson while he was walking around Dublin earlier Saturday morning, around 3 AM local time.

Thankfully, Pelissero says Thompson -- who is currently on the injured reserve list -- suffered only minor injuries in the beating.

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten released a statement to TMZ which reads, “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

We also reached out to the NFL Players Association for comment ... so far, no word back.

The Steelers were able to pull out the win Sunday despite the unfortunate incident ... holding on to defeat the Vikings 24-21. They improved to 3-1 on the season.