Scuba Diver Robs Disney Springs Restaurant, Jumps Into Pond to Escape

There's some fishy business going on near Disney World -- police say a man in scuba gear swam up to a popular Disney Springs restaurant and stole thousands in cash!

Florida's Orange County Sheriff’s Office the swimmer suspect took between $10-$20K from the Paddlefish restaurant shortly after midnight Monday, after forcing 2 employees to stand in the corner of the manager's office with their eyes closed, WFTV9 reports.

Sources told the outlet the perp tied up the employees, who were counting the money. After he grabbed the cash, he reportedly put his wetsuit and scuba gear back on and hopped into the nearby pond to make his escape.

The victims say he was only in the room for about 2 minutes, and described him as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim physique. They also say he was wearing tight clothing and a blue beanie in between the wetsuit change, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office reports no one saw a weapon ... and no one was hurt.

The suspect is still on the loose ... and Paddlefish is continuing business as usual. The investigation is ongoing. BTW, the Paddlefish restaurant is actually a repurposed steamboat.