Kentucky Woman Arrested at Disney World for Meth Possession

A Kentucky woman was arrested outside Walt Disney World after a security guard allegedly found meth in her purse -- which cops claim she told them she got from a guy at her hotel.

Brandi Asher -- a 37-year-old woman from London, KY -- was arrested back in May ... and, cops have just released the full report explaining why she was taken into custody while trying to enter Florida's House of Mouse.

According to the report, an Orange County sheriff's deputy was called by Disney security, who believed Asher was trying to bring contraband into the park.

A security guard told him he'd opened a tin he found suspicious and found what looked like a pen with a couple of small bags holding a white substance inside. The security guard told cops the woman said the drugs were "goodies" and medicine meant to curtail headaches.

The deputy says he believed the white powder to be methamphetamine and the pen-like object a straw through which to snort the substance. He then says he performed a field test on the stuff and found it was positive for meth.

The deputy placed Asher under arrest ... and, he says she told him she got the drugs from a random man at the Westgate Resort -- a hotel near Disney where she's staying with her family.

However, she allegedly told cops she thought she left it back in her hotel room ... and didn't realize it was in the bag she brought to the theme park. Asher has pleaded not guilty to a drug possession charge.