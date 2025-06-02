Disney World Hit Sued, Overweight Rider Claims Injuries From Waterslide

Walt Disney World’s got a splashy lawsuit on its hands -- literally -- after a man who was over the ride’s weight limit says he was launched into agony ... and now he’s gunning for some serious cash.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Eugene Strickland -- who weighed 334 lbs. when he hit the Downhill Double Dipper at Disney’s Blizzard Beach in July 2021 (despite its 300-lb individual weight limit) -- says the ride sent him flying and allegedly left him with permanent injuries.

Strickland claims the design of the inner tube caused it to slide out under him, which allegedly resulted in him being launched into the air before he came crashing down the hard plastic. Nearly 4 years later, he says he’s still suffering. He's talking catastrophic injuries, pain, scarring, and an alleged loss of the ability to enjoy life.

It’s not clear if Eugene knew he was over the limit before jumping on the slide -- but he’s now coming after Disney for more than $50K, claiming they didn’t keep the place safe.

The court docs claim Disney should’ve either fixed the hazard, or at least warned folks about it.