Disneyland Hotel Pays $100k Settlement Over Bed Bug Lawsuit

Bugging out at a Disney hotel has paid incredible dividends -- at least for one woman -- because we've learned the company is shelling out a small fortune to make her lawsuit go away.

Disneyland Hotel -- which is the quintessential go-to place to stay for any serious Disney fan visiting Anaheim -- recently settled a claim brought by Ivy Eldridge ... who alleged a few years back she'd gotten chewed out (literally) by a bed bug infestation in their quarters.

TMZ broke the story ... Eldridge claimed in 2018 that bed bugs were all over her room during her stay in the spring of that year, something she alleged the hotel staff failed to notify her although she claimed they apparently knew about it.

As a result ... she said she got bit up all over, and that the bed bugs were even sucking her blood to the point it caused a rash -- for which she claims she had to receive costly medical treatment that took her off the clock at work.

Eldridge even took photos of the alleged injuries at the time ... and yeah, they were indeed gnarly. This suit has been working its way through the pipeline for a while now -- but it appears it's finally reached its conclusion ... 'cause Eldridge's lawyers tell us Disneyland Hotel coughed up $100k to square this.

Her legal team -- headed by Brian Virag from MyBedBugLawyer, Inc. -- added, "Bedbugs don’t discriminate; they are found in hotels of all quality levels throughout the country and worldwide."