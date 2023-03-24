Orlando Slingshot Ride To Donate $100K To Fund 1 Year After Teen Died on Ride

Tyre Sampson was only 14 when he fell to his death from an Orlando amusement park ride, and now the company behind the attraction is making a donation in his honor.

Trevor Arnold, attorney for the Orlando Slingshot, put out a statement Friday, which marks the one-year anniversary of Sampson's death ... saying we "will be establishing a $100,000 donation by contributing $20,000 over five years to the "Tyre ‘Big Tick’ Sampson Foundation," which was set up by Tyre's mom to support school athletic programs in his memory.

He continued, "We know this donation is a very small gesture compared to the unexplainable tragic loss of Tyre one year ago today. But, it is our hope that this contribution will bring some comfort to Tyre’s family and serve as a positive reminder of Tyre for those student-athletes it supports."

As we reported ... 14-year-old Tyre died last year after falling from the 430-foot-high Orlando amusement park ride at ICON Park. It appeared Tyre was too big for the ride, yet he was still able to get on.

He was a gifted athlete, with a promising future ahead of him. During a presser, his dad said his football team was number one in the country at the time of his death.