Amusement Park Ride From 14-Year-Old's Fatal Fall Being Taken Down

The amusement park free-fall ride where a teenager fell to his death in Orlando is about to be reduced to scrap metal.

Orlando Slingshot, the company that operates the 400-foot tall ride known as the "Orlando FreeFall," tells TMZ ... it's scrapping the ride as a direct result of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's death. The company says this is what his family and the community wanted.

We're told Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre by creating a scholarship in his name, and it's working with his family to hammer out those details.

Remember, Tyre died March 24 after falling from the ride at Orlando's ICON Park. The Orlando FreeFall -- which plummets at 75 MPH -- had only been open since December.

As we first told you, Tyre was a gifted athlete with a promising future ahead of him.

ICON Park leases land to Orlando Slingshot for FreeFall, and the park is supporting the decision to take down the ride, telling us ... "Tyre's death is a tragedy that we will never forget."