Amon-Ra St. Brown Does 'Trump Dance' After TD Score, With POTUS In Attendance

Amon-Ra St. Brown is known for his touchdown celebrations, and Sunday was no exception ... breaking out the infamous "Trump Dance" after scoring a touchdown -- all while the president was watching from the stands!

The moment went down from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, where President Donald Trump was taking in the Lions vs. Commanders game.

After the Lions' leading receiver scored his ninth touchdown on the season -- which extended the Lions' lead to 14-3 -- St. Brown began looking around the stadium for DJT, before hitting the dance!

He was also flanked by Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and David Montgomery in the end zone for the moment.

When asked after the game why he chose that TD celebration, he told reporters he decided "to have some fun and do the dance" after finding out 45/47 would be in the building.

"I don't know how many times the President is going to be at the game."

It's a rare sight in general to catch a sitting president at a regular-season NFL game. In fact, the last time it happened was 1978, when Jimmy Carter attended Washington vs. Dallas.

Of course, Trump isn't one to follow the status quo. In February, he became the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl.