Mike McDaniel Dodges Questions About Viral Bar Pic After Dolphins' Win Over Bills

A picture of Mike McDaniel doing a victory lap in Bills Mafia's faces after Sunday's game is making rounds on social media ... and while there's a debate over whether it's legit or A.I. -- the Miami Dolphins head coach is remaining tight-lipped on the matter.

The 42-year-old met with the media on Monday to discuss the Fins' massive upset over Buffalo ... and the first question from reporters was whether he really drove by the Elbo Room -- a famous spot for Bills backers -- to gloat after the contest.

Just spoke with Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel outside of Elbo Room.



I did congratulate him on the win, but I also let it be known my distaste for his football team. He CLEARLY came by to rub it in.



Ultimately, we parted ways amicably.



As always, Go Bills! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OX7Ji0vobY — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinTweet) November 9, 2025 @JoshMartinTweet

"That's why I like the good old days, you know?" McDaniel said. "The throwbacks of yore, where you could trust the internet and the images because it is pretty detailed -- I do live in the area ... but I mean, A.I., right?"

When the folks in attendance pointed out he didn't answer the question ... McDaniel pretended to be confused before dancing around it even more.

"What? I mean ... I live in that area. A.I. is real. That's all I got for ya."

After a few giggles from reporters, McDaniel cleared the air.

Just kidding.

"No, for the record, I did not answer it," he said. "That's the punchline of the humor."