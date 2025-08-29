Miami Dolphins Coach Ryan Crow Arrested For Domestic Violence

Miami Dolphins assistant coach Ryan Crow was arrested on Friday morning, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Jail records show the 37-year-old -- who's in charge of the Fins' outside linebackers -- was booked early in the AM on one count of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. As of late Friday morning, he remained in custody at a Broward County jail.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Dept. tells us it got a call in reference to a domestic disturbance at 12:08 AM ... and "as a result of the on-scene investigation," Crow "was arrested for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery."

"The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention," cops added.

Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available.

The Dolphins said in a statement they're "aware of the serious matter" and are "currently gathering more information."

"Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately," the team said. "We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Crow -- a former walk-on linebacker at Bowling Green -- joined Mike McDaniel's staff in 2024. Prior to that, he had worked with the Tennessee Titans for six seasons.