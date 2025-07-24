Dolphins' Bayron Matos Remains In Hospital, To Undergo More Tests

Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos remains hospitalized after he was airlifted to a treatment facility following a medical emergency during Wednesday's training camp practice ... with his agent saying he will undergo more tests to determine what exactly happened.

Matos' rep, Perlesta Hollingsworth, told the Miami Herald the 24-year-old has "an above the shoulder type injury," but it is unclear what exactly that means.

Hollingsworth did note he has "some but not full movement in his right leg."

"It comes and goes," the agent said.

According to Hollingsworth, Matos sustained the injury after he bumped into one of his teammates.

"He ran into a defensive lineman when his head was lowered and took the brunt of the impact," Hollingsworth told the paper.

Matos' mother is on her way from the Dominican Republic to be with her son, while his girlfriend and other family members are currently by his side.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 6-foot-7, 334-pound tackle made his way to the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program ... one of the 16 members in the 2024 class. He would go on to sign with Miami as an undrafted free agent in '24.