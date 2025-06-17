Tyreek Hill Trolls Noah Lyles After Race Canceled

Tyreek Hill wasn't going to let Noah Lyles cancel their highly anticipated race without some jokes at the Olympic gold medalist's expense ... calling out the track star on social media for scrapping their competition.

The Dolphins' wide receiver went after the sprinter on Tuesday ... just a day after Lyles, 27, backed out of their NYC foot race due to "complications" and "personal reasons."

Hill's first jab was a classic 'Simpsons' meme on his Instagram Story, with Lyles' face photoshopped onto Homer's body ... implying he's hiding from him after he just ran a 10.15-second 100-meter dash at the Last Chance Sprint Series.

"Nojo18 after seeing me race last weekend," Hill wrote on the pic.

Hill, 31, also posted a video holding a sign that read "Noah Could Never" ... along with footage of young fans saying the phrase after writing it in chalk on a track.

The rivalry started more than a year ago ... when Lyles -- who won gold at the 2024 Olympics -- said he could outrun Hill, one of the fastest NFL players in history. So, Lyles challenged him to a race.

The trash-talking between the two elite athletes continued until they finally agreed to race this weekend ... that is, until it fell apart.

"We were all in," Lyles said about canceling the race at the Sport Beach event in Cannes, France.

"We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun."