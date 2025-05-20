NFL Players Allowed To Play Flag Football At 2028 Olympics After Owner Vote

The 2028 Olympics are still three years away ... but it's time to get pumped, NFL fans -- 'cause the league just announced its players will be able to go for gold in the flag football festivities in Los Angeles!!

The NFL dropped the news Tuesday afternoon ... stating team owners unanimously approved the resolution to allow players to participate in the Games.

"It is an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," Roger Goodell said.

"I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage."

We won't know what the rosters will look like for some time ... but plenty of players have voiced their desire to be a part of history -- from the likes of Tyreek Hill to even Rob Gronkowski, who told TMZ Sports in 2023 he would unretire if it meant he could rep the Red, White and Blue.

While the idea of Patrick Mahomes leading Team USA to victory in Los Angeles sounds like something folks can get behind ... not everyone will allow the pros to walk right onto the team. We spoke with Darrell "Housh" Doucette, who led USA to gold during the 2022 World Games, and said the incoming NFLers have to earn their spot on the roster.