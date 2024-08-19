NFL Working To Get Players In Olympic Flag Football

We're Trying To Get Our Players In Olympics!!!

Tyreek Hill might get his wish ... 'cause the NFL said it is "actively" figuring out a way to get its players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller was asked the burning question surrounding the new event in a conference call on Monday -- could Team USA orchestrate a team of All-Pros and Super Bowl winners to absolutely dominate en route to a gold medal??

As of right now, it's definitely not a "no."

"The amount of enthusiasm that we've seen among our players or more broadly for flag football in '28 ... has been remarkable," Miller said, according to ProFootballTalk.

"Conversations are continuing to go on with the [NFL] Players Association, with players themselves ... but obviously the hope would be that players who want to participate in the Olympics and represent their country have that opportunity to do so ... It is something that we’re working on actively."

There could be some hiccups, though ... as the league, its 32 teams, the players and the NFLPA all have to be on the same page with it.

Hill has previously expressed his hopes of reppin' the Red, White and Blue in 2028 ... saying it would be "amazing" to assemble a stacked squad full of NFLers.

Even Rob Gronkowski also told us he wanted in on the action ... although who knows if he was all that serious, as he'll be 39 when the Games roll through L.A.