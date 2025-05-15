Colts Delete Schedule Release Video Mocking Tyreek Hill Police Detainment

UPDATE

6:52 AM PT -- The Colts just released a statement on the deleted video, explaining they took it down "because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill."

"We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek," the team added.

The Indianapolis Colts appeared to poke fun at Tyreek Hill's infamous 2024 run-in with cops in their schedule release video Wednesday ... and fans were so outraged by the imagery, the NFL org. ended up pulling the clip down just minutes after it posted it.

The vid -- which was Minecraft-themed -- was supposed to be a whimsical way for the Colts to show their fans who their favorite team would be playing in 2025-26.

But in announcing when and where their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins would be ... the Colts showed a dolphin in a Hill jersey being pulled over by an officer on a Coast Guard boat.

It was an obvious reference to Hill's September 2024 encounter with Miami police, when he was taken out of his sportscar and hurled to the ground following a dispute over his ride's window.

Plenty of football fans clearly thought that was out of bounds ... and raced to their keyboards to blast Indy's attempt at humor. And, just an hour or so after the footage went up, it was deleted.

The Colts ended up showcasing their opponents in a different way later in the night -- using Microsoft Paint-like graphics to inform their supporters.