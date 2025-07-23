Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dolphins' Bayron Matos Airlifted To Hospital After Training Camp Emergency

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos was transported to a hospital via a helicopter on Wednesday after he suffered a medical emergency at Miami's training camp practice.

The NFL team did not disclose what ailment the 24-year-old sustained ... though it did say he's currently in stable condition.

Matos reportedly had an issue toward the end of the Dolphins' Wednesday workout.

Matos -- a 6-foot-7, 334-pound tackle from the Dominican Republic -- signed with the Fins as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after coming through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

He suited up for Miami's practice squad last season ... and was believed to be a longshot to make the team's opening day roster this year.

Story developing ...

