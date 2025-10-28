Ed Oliver Heading For Biceps Surgery, Vows To Return For Bills Super Bowl
Ed Oliver Heading For Surgery ... But I'll Be Back For Bills Super Bowl!!!
Ed Oliver's on his way to get his injured biceps tendon surgically repaired ... but the Bills star tells TMZ Sports if Buffalo makes it to the Super Bowl, he'll be back!
The defensive tackle got hurt during the Bills' big victory over the Panthers on Sunday ... and on Tuesday, he touched down in Los Angeles to get the situation looked at by specialists.
But just before he got on his way to see docs, he chatted with us out at LAX ... and he made it clear, if his squad's got a chance to win a championship, he's going to do his best to be on that field.
"Hopefully we can make a push to go to the Super Bowl," he said, "and I'll be back."
He added that he'd for sure be recovered "in time" for the February game if his teammates come through.
As for his message to anyone going through some injuries ... check out our interview with the 27-year-old, he gave an inspiring pump-up speech!