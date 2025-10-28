Ed Oliver Heading For Biceps Surgery, Vows To Return For Bills Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ed Oliver's on his way to get his injured biceps tendon surgically repaired ... but the Bills star tells TMZ Sports if Buffalo makes it to the Super Bowl, he'll be back!

The defensive tackle got hurt during the Bills' big victory over the Panthers on Sunday ... and on Tuesday, he touched down in Los Angeles to get the situation looked at by specialists.

DT Ed Oliver (Left Biceps)



Left arm gets caught behind him & extended as he comes through the line.



Quickly ruled out, worry for a distal biceps injury due to where he was motioning to.



Would be a huge loss. https://t.co/a4jzyryZWb pic.twitter.com/3zrPLYCFE7 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 26, 2025 @BangedUpBills

But just before he got on his way to see docs, he chatted with us out at LAX ... and he made it clear, if his squad's got a chance to win a championship, he's going to do his best to be on that field.

"Hopefully we can make a push to go to the Super Bowl," he said, "and I'll be back."

He added that he'd for sure be recovered "in time" for the February game if his teammates come through.