Andre Reed Says It Could Finally Be Bills’ Year W/ Kansas City Out Of Playoffs

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Buffalo Bills have experienced tons of heartbreak in the playoffs at the hands of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes over the years, but with KC set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2014 ... Andre Reed is excited about his former squad's chances.

We caught up with Reed -- who was helping give away bikes at a Raising Cane's event earlier this week -- and while he was bummed to see Mahomes go down with a torn ACL ... he knows what it means for the Bills.

"The last two weeks, man, they came back from 21 down last week," Reed said. "When you got No. 17, who's got an S on his chest, man, you got a chance. And could this be the year that they go all the way to have a shot at playing in the Super Bowl this year? Obviously, I think so."

But while Reed knows the AFC is wide open, he's aware that if they do make it, Buffalo will face stiff competition out of the NFC.

It's not just good news on the field for Buffalo, as Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, announced last week that their family will soon be expanding, with the couple preparing to welcome their first child together.

Reed -- who was on all those AFC Champion teams that couldn't win the Big One in the '90s -- had nothing but nice things to say about the dad-to-be.