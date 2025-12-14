Warren Moon Says Drake Maye's NFL MVP, But Allen & Stafford Are On His Tail!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Who is the NFL's Most Valuable Player?! Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon is weighing in on the hottest debated question in the league!

"I think it goes from week to week, and these next three weeks are going to really decide who wins this thing, because there's no clear-cut winner right now," Moon told TMZ Sports when asked for his take on the race.

"Everybody thought Matthew Stafford two weeks ago, then he had the bad game last week. Everybody kind of put Josh Allen out of it, then all of a sudden he becomes Superman the last couple of weeks. And then Drake [Maye] has been very steady the whole season. So right now, I would think he would be my MVP candidate at this minute," Warren explained, while adding that could change after the Pats and Bills play on Sunday.

The Bills will travel to New England for a tilt against the Patriots on Sunday, and there are more than just AFC East implications on the line, according to the longtime pro.

"We'll have to see because [the Pats] play Buffalo this week. I think that's going to be a big showdown between Josh Allen and Drake Maye to see not only who wins that division, but also who wins the MVP. And the way that Josh is playing right now, he's got a chance to go back-to-back."

FYI, Maye has 23 touchdowns and 3,412 passing yards, with only 6 interceptions this season. Allen has 22 touchdowns and 3,083 passing yards, with 10 picks. Best of all, numbers-wise, is Stafford, who has thrown 35 touchdown passes on 3,354 yards, with just 4 interceptions.

Of course, Allen was the 2024 winner and is currently third when it comes to the betting odds.