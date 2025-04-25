Warren Moon Surprises Cam Ward, Gives Up Retired Number One Jersey

Play video content Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was number one overall in the NFL Draft Thursday night ... and now he'll also be rocking the number one jersey for his new squad in Tennessee -- 'cause Warren Moon is handing down his retired jersey to the Titans new rookie!

The Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance just before Ward spoke to the media for the first time in Music City, surprising the former University of Miami star with the news about his number.

Warren's reasons behind the decision was pretty simple ... he rocked the number for the team back when they were the Houston Oilers -- and now he wants Ward to forge a new legacy for the digit in Tennessee.

"Cam will be starting a new freshness in this organization to revitalize and get it back to where it was a number of years ago, one of the more successful organizations in the league," Warren said.

"I'm excited to see what he's gonna do with his legacy wearing this number. And I'm proud of the things I did to establish my legacy with the time I wore that number."

The news comes after Moon told Paul Kuharsky that he would consider allowing Ward to wear it if the team did select him first overall.

Moon ended his remarks by saying that he'll be there for Ward as he begins his journey in the NFL.

"I think you'll do well here," he said.