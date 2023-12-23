Warren Moon Not Buying Bryce Young Bust Talk, 'He's Going To Be A Really Good' QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

Carolina Panthers fans need to take a deep breath and relax ... because despite the rough rookie season for Bryce Young, Warren Moon tells TMZ Sports he's not ready to call the QB a bust just yet.

In fact, the Hall of Famer said earlier this week he still believes the former Heisman Trophy winner is "going to be a really good quarterback in this league."

"I'm still optimistic," the ex-signal-caller said.

Moon, though, did say Young's future will almost certainly hinge on whether or not Carolina's front office can improve the talent around him.

"They do not have a really good offense," Moon said. "He doesn't have a lot of weapons to work with on the outside, his offensive line is very average, and he's a smaller guy so he needs a little bit more protection."

Through his first 13 games, Young has thrown nine interceptions to just nine touchdowns. His quarterback rating, meanwhile, is a mere 72.2.

WATCH: Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson made a one-handed interception, picking off Panthers QB Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/jvzZI2ZVtw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 8, 2023 @BradGalli

Still, Moon tells us "as long as he hasn't lost his confidence, I think he'll be fine going into next year" if the Panthers' roster improves.