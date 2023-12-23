Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Warren Moon Not Buying Bryce Young Bust Talk, 'He's Going To Be A Really Good' QB

Warren Moon Not Buying Bryce Young Bust Talk ... 'He's Going To Be A Really Good Quarterback'

12/23/2023 12:35 AM PT
THE NFL WILL HUMBLE YOU
Carolina Panthers fans need to take a deep breath and relax ... because despite the rough rookie season for Bryce Young, Warren Moon tells TMZ Sports he's not ready to call the QB a bust just yet.

In fact, the Hall of Famer said earlier this week he still believes the former Heisman Trophy winner is "going to be a really good quarterback in this league."

"I'm still optimistic," the ex-signal-caller said.

bryce young
Getty

Moon, though, did say Young's future will almost certainly hinge on whether or not Carolina's front office can improve the talent around him.

"They do not have a really good offense," Moon said. "He doesn't have a lot of weapons to work with on the outside, his offensive line is very average, and he's a smaller guy so he needs a little bit more protection."

Through his first 13 games, Young has thrown nine interceptions to just nine touchdowns. His quarterback rating, meanwhile, is a mere 72.2.

Still, Moon tells us "as long as he hasn't lost his confidence, I think he'll be fine going into next year" if the Panthers' roster improves.

Moon also talked to us about the quarterback situation in New York -- saying that while he's been a fan of Tommy DeVito, he thinks the money that the Giants are paying Daniel Jones will mean the G-Men will "give Daniel Jones every opportunity to be the starter."

