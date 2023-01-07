Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason.

Both guys have had down years, making many believe they'll be layups when Wild Card weekend rolls around later this month. But, Moon says no matter how much the QBs have struggled in the regular season, he believes both dudes have the potential to be very different beasts when the playoffs begin.

When it comes to Tampa Tom, Moon says Brady's experience and competitiveness simply make him a tough out. The Hall of Famer said it's similar with Rodgers and the Pack.

Moon did note he'd like to see Tampa Bay get its running game going if it really wants to get Tom a deep playoff run.