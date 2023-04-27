Warren Moon Says Bryce Young Is NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect

Play video content TMZ Sports

It ain't C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson ... no, according to Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Bryce Young is this year's top quarterback prospect!!

The ex-Seattle Seahawks superstar broke it down for TMZ Sports on the eve of the NFL's annual draft ... telling us he thinks the Univ. of Alabama signal-caller is the top dog at the position for 2023.

"Bryce Young is my favorite," Moon said ... before adding, "I think he's going to be a tremendous pro."

Moon said he loves the 21-year-old's instincts, leadership abilities, and track record of playmaking ... although he did concede he has at least some concern about the quarterback's 5-foot-10 frame.

Then again, Moon told us he thinks even that's a bit overblown ... saying guys like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have found plenty of success despite similar statures.

As for who his second favorite quarterback in the draft is ... Moon told us Ohio State's Stroud slides into that spot for him.

When it comes to Levis and Richardson, he said he's a fan of them too ... but he told us they'd really benefit from sitting on an NFL bench for a year and learning from a veteran QB.